Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $32.68.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,031. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
