Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,031. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.