TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $128.39, but opened at $131.62. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 6,085 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

