Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Earnings History for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

