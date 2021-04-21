Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,443 shares of company stock worth $95,244,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit