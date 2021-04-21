Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,443 shares of company stock worth $95,244,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.