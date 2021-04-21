Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

