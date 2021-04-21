Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.
