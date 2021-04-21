Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $93.22 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

