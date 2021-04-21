Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla stock opened at $718.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $670.44 and a 200 day moving average of $640.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

