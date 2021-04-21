Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEK stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

