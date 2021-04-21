Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

