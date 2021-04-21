The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

BK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 227,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

