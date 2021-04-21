The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.59

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.59 and traded as high as C$77.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.46, with a volume of 3,063,466 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

