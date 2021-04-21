The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.36. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

