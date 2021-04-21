The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,072.23.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,306.45 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $394.50 and a 12 month high of $1,315.38. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,156.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,028.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $712,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 28.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

