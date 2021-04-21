The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 430,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

