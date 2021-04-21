The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $66.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

