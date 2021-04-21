The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $309.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $313.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day moving average is $261.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

