The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Down 2.3%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.64%.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $10,823,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

