The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

FLIC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

