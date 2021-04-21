The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $42.93.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.