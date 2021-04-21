The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $497.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $468.00 to $497.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $331.88 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.69.
In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
