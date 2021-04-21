The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.