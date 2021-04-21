The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.