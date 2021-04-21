The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $107.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

