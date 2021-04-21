The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $132.64 and last traded at $130.83, with a volume of 1347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

