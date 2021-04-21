The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $730.19 million, a P/E ratio of 191.27 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

