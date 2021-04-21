The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head-To-Head Survey

The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Korea Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Korea Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 3.86 -$32.80 million $0.81 6.02

The Korea Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Dividends

The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Korea Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -89.76% 12.00% 7.47%

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats The Korea Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

