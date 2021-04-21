The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells $414,000.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LOVE traded up $9.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 932,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
