The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells $414,000.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOVE traded up $9.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 932,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

