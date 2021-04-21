The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE PG opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.