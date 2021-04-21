The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.27. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

