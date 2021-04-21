The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

The Southern has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

