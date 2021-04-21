The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 45.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

