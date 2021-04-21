The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

