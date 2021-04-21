The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

