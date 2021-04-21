Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00.

Thermwood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

