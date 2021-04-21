TheStreet Upgrades Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to “B-“

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRT opened at $9.21 on Monday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

