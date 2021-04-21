Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.22

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$116.22 and last traded at C$115.94, with a volume of 26020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 in the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.