Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $513,202.31 and approximately $3,151.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

