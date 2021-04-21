thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,676,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.4 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 164.43% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.