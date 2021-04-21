Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $595.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

