Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

