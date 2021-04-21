TitanSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.32 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00004121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $119.29 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

