TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$148.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

TMX Group stock traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. TMX Group has a one year low of C$117.99 and a one year high of C$144.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.70.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

