Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.20. 12,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 30,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

