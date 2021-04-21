Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.20. 12,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 30,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit