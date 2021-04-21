Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$33.75

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$34.50 to C$33.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934. Insiders have sold 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $179,101 in the last quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

