Total (NYSE:TOT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.14.

TOT opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Total has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Total by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

