Traders Buy Large Volume of Assured Guaranty Call Options (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AGO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.