Traders Buy Large Volume of Constellium Put Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,788 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,428% compared to the average daily volume of 229 put options.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

