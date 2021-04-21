Traders Buy Large Volume of Constellium Put Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,788 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,428% compared to the average daily volume of 229 put options.
Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.
CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $17.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
