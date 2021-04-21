TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $21.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit