TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $21.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

OTCMKTS TRSWF traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.