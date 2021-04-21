TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.78.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.59 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

