Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $3.50 at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.